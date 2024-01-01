AFC Champions League: Tractor Seeks to Increase Its Lead

Shafaqna English- Tractor SC of Iran aims to increase its two-point advantage at the top of the standings as it prepares to host India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Tasnim reported.

With a convincing 3-0 success against Qatar’s Al Wakrah in their opening Group A match, the Iran Pro League team is likely to feel assured of another win while playing before their fans.

In Dushanbe, a determined Al Wakrah, fresh off a loss, will aim for a much-needed victory against FC Ravshan of Tajikistan to kickstart their campaign.

Source: Tasnim

