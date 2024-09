Shafaqna English- Sepahan is set to host Istiklol in Fooladshahr, where the Iranian team is optimistic about securing a victory and earning all three points, reported by Tasnim.

The upcoming match will take place at the Fooladshahr Stadium in Isfahan on Tuesday.

Sepahan commenced its journey in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Two with a defeat to Al Wehdat of Jordan.

Al Wehdat SC and Sharjah FC, of the UAE, both achieved success in their opening games.

Source: Tasnim

