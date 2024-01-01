English
AFC Champions League Elite: Persepolis 1-1 Pakhtakor

Shafaqna English- According to Mehr News, In their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 fixture on Monday, the Pakhtakor football team came back to equalize, resulting in a 1-1 draw with Persepolis.

Dragan Ceran of Pakhtakor equalized after Ali Alipour’s opening goal in the first minute, allowing the Uzbek team to secure a well-deserved point against their Iranian opponents, as reported by Tehran Times.

Both parties were motivated to make a comeback after enduring setbacks in their first encounters.

The upcoming match for Pakhtakor is against Iraq’s Al Shorta on October 21, while Persepolis will be playing away at Al Sadd SC in Qatar.

