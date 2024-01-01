English
AFC Champions League Elite: Al Sadd 2-0 Esteghlal

Shafaqna English- On Monday, Al Sadd SC recorded their first victory in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25, defeating the Iranian club Esteghlal, as reported by Mehr News.

With this win, the Qatari side accumulates four points from their first two league phase games, while Iran’s Esteghlal holds steady at three points after their initial win against Al Gharafa earlier this month, according to Tehran Times.

The Matchday Three encounter on October 21 will see Al Sadd welcoming Persepolis FC from Iran, while Esteghlal will take on Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr the day after.

