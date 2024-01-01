Report: Half of Haitians facing hunger amid ongoing armed violence

Shafaqna English- New report said that Almost 48 percent of people in Haiti are experiencing ‘high levels of acute food insecurity’, with gang wars and inflation the chief drivers of the crisis.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said in the report released on Monday that 5.41 million people in the beleaguered Caribbean nation were facing “high levels of acute food insecurity” between August 2024 and February 2025.

Of the overall total, 6,000 people are “experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger”, the world-hunger watchdog warned.

Sources: ALJazeera

