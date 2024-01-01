UN forecasts project: Global Elderly population to surpass youth by 2030

Shafaqna English- By 2030, the global population aged 65 and older is expected to outnumber the youth.

In 1990, the UN declared Oct. 1 as the “International Day of Older Persons” to address the challenges of an aging population and improve the conditions of the elderly.

Recent UN forecasts project the global population to reach approximately 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050, and 10.4 billion by 2100.

By 2030, the number of individuals aged 65 and older is expected to surpass that of the youth population, with the elderly projected to double the number of children under five.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

