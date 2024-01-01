Hasht-e Subh Daily: Women in Afghanistan carrying heavy weight of living undershadow of terror-fear

Shafaqna English- With the Taliban’s return, some lost their lives, others their dreams, and many were forced to leave their homeland. Women in Afghanistan are carrying heavy weight of living undershadow of terror-fear.

Others labored, drenched in sweat, striving to support their families, longing for nothing more than a simple life.

Sara was one of them. Before the Taliban’s takeover, she worked at the Ministry of Public Health. For years, she put in endless hours, showing unwavering dedication. When she finished her medical studies, Sara immediately stepped into the workforce. Though she received multiple job offers from hospitals, she was satisfied with her role at the ministry and chose to stay. But when the Taliban seized power, Sara and all the other women were barred from working at the ministry. Men with little to no experience replaced them.

Perhaps it was her fear of the Taliban discovering her family’s military ties that pushed Sara to leave, or maybe it was something else. “I wanted to quit many times,” she admitted. “But with our financial situation, I couldn’t afford to just sit at home. Still, the work environment became so stifling that I gave it all up and chose to stay home rather than work under such a regime.” Now, despite her medical degree, Sara spends her days confined to her house, carrying the heavy weight of living under the shadow of terror and fear.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

