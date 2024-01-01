Egypt: People worried about a possible spread of Aswan epidemic

Shafaqna English- The people of Egypt worried about a possible spread of Aswan epidemic in the south of the country.

Hundreds have become sick, and people are worried about a possible spread of cholera; there have been claims that Sudanese refugees are spreading it.

Despite official denials of the spread of an epidemic and confirmation that the health situation in Aswan is stable, the mysterious disease brought to mind the blackout imposed by the government during the 2020 Covid outbreak, before it claimed the lives of thousands of Egyptians.

