Jammu and Kashmir votes in final phase of Assembly polls

Shafaqna English- The third and final phase of the Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections concluded on Tuesday, with over 39 lakh voters exercise their franchise across 40 assembly seats – 24 in Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir.

The final phase of polling, which began at 7 am and concluded by 6 pm, will determine the future of 415 candidates.

In the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, polling has seen a turnout of 65.48 percent across 40 constituencies in seven districts, according to the chief electoral officer.

This is the also first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Results will be announced on October 8.

