Rwanda restricts gatherings following Marburg virus outbreak

Shafaqna English- Rwanda authorities have introduced a set of measures to control spread of Marburg virus in the country.

Christian Ngarambe, the acting director general of the University Teaching Hospital of Butare, told Anadolu on Tuesday that the new measures require healthcare facilities to implement strict protocols for receiving and managing patients exhibiting symptoms of the Marburg virus as well as compliance with measures to prevent and control infection.

Visits to hospitalized patients were banned for the next 14 days and a patient is allowed one caregiver at a time, according to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Source: Anadolu Ajansi