Modern slavery: No light at the end of the tunnel

A recent raid at a brick kiln in Bahawalpur exposed a horrifying case of worker mistreatment. Local police found a severely beaten worker chained in a remote room for over 10 days—his only crime was daring to ask for his wages. The kiln owner remains at large, but even if apprehended, the likely outcome is predictable. Whether it’s a bribe or a call from someone with influence, the cycle of impunity is likely to continue, as it has countless times before.

Such exploitation is all too common. Workers in industries like brick kilns toil for up to 14 hours a day, seven days a week, often without earning enough to support their families. Many are forced to take out high-interest loans, trapping them in a vicious cycle of debt and forced labor. For those unable to repay, conditions can descend into virtual slavery, a practice that persists despite being outlawed.

This is not a small issue—it affects nearly 10 million people. Pakistan, a signatory to multiple international conventions against forced labor, is obligated to protect its workers. Yet, labor exploitation is routinely ignored, with authorities often overwhelmed or indifferent to the plight of those at the lowest rungs of society.

The textile industry presents another grim example. Workers frequently complain of being underpaid, forced to work excessive hours, and denied basic rights like pension, maternity leave, and breaks. Yet these grievances rarely gain traction. The government must take stronger action to document and regulate fragmented industries, ensuring workers’ rights are protected in line with international standards set by the International Labour Organisation.

If Pakistan is serious about improving the lives of its most vulnerable citizens, it must prioritize labor reforms and enforce laws that protect workers from abuse and exploitation. Without such efforts, the cycle of poverty, debt, and forced labor will remain unbroken.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article