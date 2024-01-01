Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Male and Female Relations”.

Question: I want to ask about talking to ones fiancee on telephone, is it permissible or not?

Answer : If it is feared that you might fall into a sin, it is not permissible. Since she is not related to you through Nikah as of now, you cannot express love or start joking and becoming intimate with her, and after the Islamic Aqd contract(Nikah) it will be fine.