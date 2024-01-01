[Video] I am what I think you think I am

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Fulfil Your Potential -“I am what I think you think I am“- Episode 4, talked by Doctor Mawjee.

Fulfil Your Potential – Episode 4

Dr Mahmood Mawjee emphasizes the importance of discovering and living within one’s unique purpose or “gift” that Allah has bestowed upon each individual. It encourages taking bold action, symbolized by “jumping off the cliff of life,” to activate one’s potential, as standing still won’t open new opportunities. It challenges the idea of merely existing, urging people to strive for their best selves and fulfill their highest potential. The idea is that life is about maximizing what you can achieve and contribute, and ultimately, you’ll be accountable for not living up to your full capacity.

Part of serie: Fulfill Your Potential

