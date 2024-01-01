English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change kicks off

0

Shafaqna English- The Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change 2024 is a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and innovation to tackle global climate challenges.

With 2024 recorded as the hottest year in history, addressing climate change has become an urgent priority for many countries.

In response, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future has organised the fourth edition of the two-day Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC) 2024, which began on Tuesday.

The event brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to foster a collective response to these pressing issues.

The first day of QNDCC focused on Qatar’s climate adaptation strategies, carbon management, and eco-tourism, as well as the outcomes of COP28 and the roadmap towards COP29.

Source: Doha News

 

Related posts

Iraq’s historic Al-Aqiser Church threatened by climate change

nafiseh yazdani

Pakistani farmers on frontline of food security crisis due to climate change

parniani

Iraq: 60% of irrigated farmland lost due to severe water shortages

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan one of world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change

nafiseh yazdani

Science Daily: Tropical rains shifting north due to climate change

parniani

Scientists: Climate change boosted Saudi Arabia deadly heat by 2.5 C during Hajj

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.