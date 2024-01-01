Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change kicks off

Shafaqna English- The Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change 2024 is a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and innovation to tackle global climate challenges.

With 2024 recorded as the hottest year in history, addressing climate change has become an urgent priority for many countries.

In response, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future has organised the fourth edition of the two-day Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC) 2024, which began on Tuesday.

The event brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to foster a collective response to these pressing issues.

The first day of QNDCC focused on Qatar’s climate adaptation strategies, carbon management, and eco-tourism, as well as the outcomes of COP28 and the roadmap towards COP29.

Source: Doha News