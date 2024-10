Shafaqna English- The Biden administration will toughen an asylum ban at the USA-Mexico borderto keep it in place for longer, USA Department of Homeland Security officials said.

The change, effective just after midnight, will leave asylum restrictions in place until arrests of migrants crossing illegally drop below a daily average of 1,500 over 28 days, lengthened from the current seven-day period, one of the officials said on a call with reporters.

Source: Reuters