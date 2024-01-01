France: Thousands protest against Macron’s pension reform, far right

Shafaqna English- Thousands protest in the French capital Paris and other cities to demand the repeal of Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, higher salaries and improvements to their living standards.

They also protested Macron’s decision to appoint Michel Barnier as prime minister.

Pensions and wages were at the heart of demands in almost 250 protests in France at the call of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Federation Syndicale Unitaire (FST) and Solidaires unions.

Gathering at Denfert-Rochereau Square, they marched towards Bastille Square, expressing their disapproval of new government policies that lean towards the far right.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

