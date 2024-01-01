English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

France: Thousands protest against Macron’s pension reform, far right

0

Shafaqna English- Thousands protest in the French capital Paris and other cities to demand the repeal of Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, higher salaries and improvements to their living standards.

They also protested Macron’s decision to appoint Michel Barnier as prime minister.

Pensions and wages were at the heart of demands in almost 250 protests in France at the call of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Federation Syndicale Unitaire (FST) and Solidaires unions.

Gathering at Denfert-Rochereau Square, they marched towards Bastille Square, expressing their disapproval of new government policies that lean towards the far right.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Austria: Far Right Freedom Party Set To Win

nafiseh yazdani

Polls: Germany’s far-right AfD party in lead ahead of elections in Brandenburg

leila yazdani

UK: Far-right spreads false claims about Muslim in Bangladesh

leila yazdani

Sweden: The Quran burning ‘tour’ shows spotlight on rising far right

asadian

Germans charged with far-right plot to attack Muslims & overthrow government

asadian

UK: Far-Right Groups using Coronavirus pandemic to stoke anti-Muslim sentiment

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.