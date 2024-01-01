India To Begin Halal Meat Exports to 15 Muslim Nations

Shafaqna English- India has announced plans to export Halal-Certified meat to 15 Muslim-majority countries, marking a strategic shift in policy, according to Clarion India.

Despite domestic controversies over halal certification, the government is embracing the international market, which is expected to grow significantly.

The Halal meat exports will adhere to India’s new certification standards, aligning with global requirements. However, this move has sparked debate, highlighting contradictions between promoting Halal products globally and the internal political opposition to them.

