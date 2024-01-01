English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other News

India To Begin Halal Meat Exports to 15 Muslim Nations

0

Shafaqna English- India has announced plans to export Halal-Certified meat to 15 Muslim-majority countries, marking a strategic shift in policy, according to  Clarion India.

Despite domestic controversies over halal certification, the government is embracing the international market, which is expected to grow significantly.

The Halal meat exports will adhere to India’s new certification standards, aligning with global requirements. However, this move has sparked debate, highlighting contradictions between promoting Halal products globally and the internal political opposition to them.

Source: Clarion India

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OpenPR: Halal Tourism Market Set for Strong Growth by 2030

parniani

Canada: Rising Demand For Halal-Certified Meat

parniani

Halal Food Market Forecast: “Rapid Growth” Predicted Through To 2030

parniani

Hong Kong Muslims Seek Government Support for Halal Certification

parniani

London hosts world’s largest Halal Food Festival

parniani

Vietnam hosts first Halal Conference to promote global trade

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.