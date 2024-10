Shafaqna English- More than 215 people, including 35 children, have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy rains triggered flash floods across Nepal, UN humanitarians reported.

Many of the deaths have occurred in the capital, Kathmandu, which witnessed the most intense rains in over half a century. Hundreds of houses along with schools and hospitals have been damaged and the southern portion of the city remains inundated.

