English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

CAIR invites community members to join “Defining Anti-Muslim Hate: A Virtual Series on Combatting Islamophobia”webinar

0

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), invites community members to join the first webinar in an upcoming series, titled “Defining Anti-Muslim Hate: A Virtual Series on Combatting Islamophobia,” on October 2 from 3-4:30 p.m. ET.

In the first webinar, entitled “What You Need to Know About Islamophobia Before You Can Fight It,” a distinguished panel of national experts and scholars will unpack the complex realities of Islamophobia, exploring what it truly is—and what it is not. They will discuss how anti-Muslim bias intersects with anti-Palestinian racism.

Sources: CAIR Press

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Australia: Labor appoints special envoy to combat Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: German politicians shift to right with raging Islamophobia

leila yazdani

CAIR survey: Muslim voters in key states favor Green Party’s Jill Stein

leila yazdani

USA: 23 years after 9/11 Muslim victims of violence deserve justice

leila yazdani

DW: Islamophobia surges online across Europe

leila yazdani

UK: Muslims call on government to take concrete steps to tackle Islamophobia

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.