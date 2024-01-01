CAIR invites community members to join “Defining Anti-Muslim Hate: A Virtual Series on Combatting Islamophobia”webinar

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), invites community members to join the first webinar in an upcoming series, titled “Defining Anti-Muslim Hate: A Virtual Series on Combatting Islamophobia,” on October 2 from 3-4:30 p.m. ET.

In the first webinar, entitled “What You Need to Know About Islamophobia Before You Can Fight It,” a distinguished panel of national experts and scholars will unpack the complex realities of Islamophobia, exploring what it truly is—and what it is not. They will discuss how anti-Muslim bias intersects with anti-Palestinian racism.

Sources: CAIR Press

