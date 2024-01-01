UK: Keir Starmer is under pressure to to open door to European youth mobility scheme

Shafaqna English- UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer is under pressure to signal that he is open to a European youth mobility scheme.

He is under pressure from Brussels to open discussions on a scheme that would allow young people from the EU to live and work in the UK for a fixed period, and vice versa.

Senior European politicians have made it clear that developing such a scheme is their top priority. EU officials and analysts told the Guardian it had become a “token of good faith” in the relationship.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com