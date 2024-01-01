Rice battle heats up as India-Pakistan lift restrictions on global sales

Shafaqna English- The global prices for different varieties of rice dropped on Monday after India and Pakistan lift restrictions on global sales of rice.

On Saturday, the Indian government lifted a ban on the export of non-Basmati white rice more than a year after it blocked overseas sales, with a larger crop yield in 2024 bolstering state warehouse reserves for domestic needs.

This decision followed Pakistan’s announcement a day earlier to withdraw the minimum export price (MEP) for all rice varieties, a measure that had been in place since 2023 and set at $1,300 per metric tonne for Basmati rice, and $550 for non-Basmati rice.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com