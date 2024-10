Shafaqna English- Qatar’s Red Crescent launches Warm Winter campaign to deliver essential winter supplies to vulnerable communities.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual Warm Winter Campaign for 2024-2025 under the slogan “Their Warmth Is Our Duty”.

The initiative focuses on providing essential winter aid to vulnerable populations as colder weather sets in.

