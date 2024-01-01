English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Musical Instrument”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Musical Instrument”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to manufacture, sell, or buy musical instruments that are made for children’s play? And is it permissible for adults to use them?

Answer: If the music that is suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings comes out of it, then it is neither permissible to deal in, nor are adults allowed to use them.

Related Fatwa

Question: Is it permissible for women and men, in weddings, to beat the drums or bang on household pots and pans?

Answer: Beating on drums, striking tambourine and playing similar instruments made to be beaten on is not permissible. However beating on other items for example household pans and pots is not prohibited in itself, although it should be avoided based on precautionary ruling.

