Absence of food complicates plans to end wildlife poaching in South Sudan

Shafaqna English- Conservationists urge the protection of wildlife in South Sudan, but in the absence of food, many communities say they are forced to hunt to survive.

On a hot morning in July, Michael Alier grabbed his assault rifle and headed out on a motorcycle taxi, known locally as a boda boda, to the bush in search of food.

It was the wet season in Mading, some 200km from Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

At that time of year, the grassy wetland is lush and teeming with antelope who have made their way down from the Boma plateau in search of fresh water and greens to graze on.

Conservationists and the government say this is part of the world’s largest land mammal migration, and highlight the collective responsibility to ensure its future preservation. As part of that, they want to end rampant poaching of the antelope.

But in South Sudan, the world’s youngest country racked by decades of conflict, extreme poverty and catastrophic levels of hunger, the mammal makes for a hearty meal for many in need of food.

