Iraq to transfer new group of Daesh families from Al-Hol to Mosul

Shafaqna English- A new group of Daesh families from Syria’s Al-Hol camp is set to be transferred to Iraq’s Mosul within the coming weeks.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that between 150 to 180 families are expected to be moved to Al-Jadaa camp, south of Mosul, following coordination with Iraqi security forces and security screenings.

“Hundreds of families remain in the Syrian camp awaiting return to Iraq,” the source added, noting that over 20,000 Iraqis are still residing in Al-Hol.

