Guardian: Anti-Muslim hate in USA rises

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim hate in USA rises . From January to June of this year, Cair vetted almost 5,000 complaints of alleged Islamophobia; that’s an increase of more than two-thirds compared to the same period the previous year, according to Guardian.

The volume of incidents was particularly bad. In the last three months of 2023, Cair received more than 3,500 complaints, an almost 180% increase in relation to the corresponding months in 2022.

Cair defines Islamophobia as a fear, hatred or prejudice towards Islam or Muslims perpetuated by people and institutions.

