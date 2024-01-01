USA: Harris adviser meets American Muslim leaders

Shafaqna English- A senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris met American Muslim leaders on Wednesday.

Harris’ national security adviser, Phil Gordan, told the community leaders in the virtual meeting that the administration supports a ceasefire, the vice president’s office said.

Ali Dagher, a Lebanese-American attorney and community leader, said the outreach from Harris’ office was not enough. “It’s too little, too late,” said Dagher, who did not participate in the meeting.

Harris, a Democrat, faces Republican former President Donald Trump on Nov. 5 in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.

