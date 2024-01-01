English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

USA: Harris adviser meets American Muslim leaders

0

Shafaqna English- A senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris met American Muslim leaders on Wednesday.

Harris’ national security adviser, Phil Gordan, told the community leaders in the virtual meeting that the administration supports a ceasefire, the vice president’s office said.

Ali Dagher, a Lebanese-American attorney and community leader, said the outreach from Harris’ office was not enough. “It’s too little, too late,” said Dagher, who did not participate in the meeting.
Harris, a Democrat, faces Republican former President Donald Trump on Nov. 5 in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

A group of American scholars called on Muslim voters to spurn Kamala Harris

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Mayor of only Muslim-run city backs Trump

leila yazdani

Polls suggest Harris leads Trump

leila yazdani

American Muslim groups call on voters to back candidates supporting ceasefire in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

CAIR survey: Muslim voters in key states favor Green Party’s Jill Stein

leila yazdani

Al-Mayadeen: Trump-Harris debate was marked by false statements

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.