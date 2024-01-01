Iraq launches nationwide tree-planting campaign to combat desertification

Shafaqna English- Iraq has launched a large-scale afforestation campaign across all governorates to reduce desertification.

The initiative is Iraq’s third such effort in recent months, following previous campaigns in March and mid-September.

Iraq and the rest of the world are grappling with climate change, water shortages, and desertification, which have led to more frequent dust storms. Afforestation is seen as a key part of the solution, and the government is prioritizing it.

Sources: Shafaq News

