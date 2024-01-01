English
Astronauts Return from Space with Profound Physical Changes

Shafaqna English- Astronauts undergo significant physical changes during and after space missions due to the microgravity environment. These include muscle atrophy, bone density loss, fluid shifts, and even vision changes, according to MSN.

The lack of gravity causes fluids to move upwards in the body, affecting blood circulation and leading to puffiness in the face. Additionally, muscles and bones weaken without the regular resistance they experience on Earth.

Despite rigorous exercise routines in space, astronauts still face long-term health effects upon returning to Earth.

Source: MSN

www.shafaqna.com

 

