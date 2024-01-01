India’s Opportunity to Lead in AI Development

English
Shafaqna English- India has a unique opportunity to lead in AI, driven by its need for localized AI models that serve its diverse population. Challenges include the scarcity of online data in Hindi and other local languages, according to Economist.

Initiatives like AI4Bharat and Google are collecting voice data to build generative AI tools tailored to India’s needs, especially in language translation, education, and healthcare.

The government is investing in computing power, while startups are adapting existing models to suit local contexts. These efforts aim to transform sectors like public services and healthcare through AI-driven solutions.

