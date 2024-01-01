Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Make-up”.
Question & Answer
Question: It is normal these days for a woman to put on mascara and make-up, wear rings, necklaces and bracelets for beauty and then go out in front of people in the markets and streets.
Answer: This is not permissible for her except for collyrium and rings provided that she is safe from falling into forbidden activities and does not intend by it to excite non-mahram men.
Related Fatwa
Question: What is the ruling on light make up, is it ought to be covered from the sight of non-Mahram?
Answer: Make up applied in any quantity is prohibited and it must be covered from the sight of non-Mahram.
