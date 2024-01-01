English
International Shia News Agency
Google Search and Lens AI-Powered Features October 2024

Shafaqna English- Google has announced several exciting updates for Search and Google Lens. Users can now search using videos, ask questions by voice while using Lens, and enjoy improved shopping features with more detailed product information, according to to Google’s blog.

Additionally, search results are now organized with AI, enhancing the discovery experience for users. The updates aim to make it easier to find information and connect with relevant content across the web.

Source: Google Blog

