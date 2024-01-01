[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Failed State: Why Nothing Works and How we Fix it”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Sam Freedman to discuss his book: “Failed State: Why Nothing works and How we Fix it” on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Speaker:

Sam Freedman is a writer and author. He is also a senior adviser to the education charity Ark. Previously he was CEO of Education Partnerships Group, which supports governments in sub-Saharan Africa to develop education policy and was an executive director at Teach First. He worked at the Department for Education as a senior policy adviser to Michael Gove between 2010 and 2013.

