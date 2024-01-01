English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer on 4 October 2024

Shafaqna English- 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 50,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli forces arrested a young man near Bab al-Asbat after violently assaulting him.

They also searched the bags of women before entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the IDs of young men, and prevented a number of them from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque through King Faisal Gate, coinciding with Friday prayers.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

