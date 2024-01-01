English
UNICEF reports aiding over 1 million children in Afghanistan in August

Shafaqna English- Health services were provided to over 1,015,925 children in Afghanistan in August, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported.

According to this report, 75,289 of these children, 58% of whom were girls, received outpatient treatment.

The organization also stated that an additional 5,934 children were hospitalized at its health centers in Afghanistan for treatment.

The UNICEF report reads: ” In August, 1,015,925 children were screened for wasting, out of which 57,289 (58 per cent girls) were admitted for outpatient treatment, while 5,934 children with severe wasting and medical complications were referred for inpatient care.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

