English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Official: 60% of students out of schools in Tigray region of Ethiopia

0

Shafaqna English- Severe drought and post-war economic situation have forced 60% of students in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to drop out of school, an official told.

Regional Education Bureau head Ismail Abdurahman said the region is struggling to recover from the aftermath of the conflict which began in November 2020 and has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

Hostilities subsided following peace agreements signed in South Africa and Kenya in November 2022 but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of the war.

They have worsened economic and social challenges, ultimately preventing students from returning to school.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

South Africa: Nearly 6,200 people murdered in three months

nasibeh yazdani

UK’s government plans to speed up return of migrants 

nasibeh yazdani

Around 16,000 people displaced due to flooding in western Ethiopia

nafiseh yazdani

UN: 4.5 million internally displaced in Ethiopia as of June

nasibeh yazdani

Thousands of Palestinians cut off from water-food after week-long Israeli incursion

leila yazdani

[Video] Apartheid Then & Now: South Africa, Israel and the ICJ

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.