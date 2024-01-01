Official: 60% of students out of schools in Tigray region of Ethiopia

Shafaqna English- Severe drought and post-war economic situation have forced 60% of students in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to drop out of school, an official told.

Regional Education Bureau head Ismail Abdurahman said the region is struggling to recover from the aftermath of the conflict which began in November 2020 and has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

Hostilities subsided following peace agreements signed in South Africa and Kenya in November 2022 but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of the war.

They have worsened economic and social challenges, ultimately preventing students from returning to school.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

