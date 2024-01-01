EU court rules gender-nationality enough for Afghan women to be granted asylum

Shafaqna English- The European court of justice (ECJ) has ruled that gender and nationality alone are sufficient grounds for a country to grant asylum to Afghan women.

Authorities in Austria refused refugee status to two Afghan women after they applied for asylum in 2015 and 2020. The women challenged the refusal before the Austrian supreme administrative court, which in turn requested a ruling from the ECJ, the top European Union court.

“It is unnecessary to establish that there is a risk that the applicant will actually and specifically be subject to acts of persecution if she returns to her country of origin,” the ECJ said in its ruling. “It is sufficient to take into account her nationality and gender alone.”

