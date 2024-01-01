South Africa: White farm owner kills Black women, feeds them to pigs

Shafaqna English-A farm owner and two of his workers in South Africa are facing charges for killing two Black women and then dumping their bodies in a pigsty .
The accused farmer and his two workers remain in police custody as a judge on October 2 postponed a bail hearing until November 6.
The alleged killers had dumped the bodies in the pig pen to dispose of the evidence.
South Africa witnessed the extreme form of racial discrimination and violence under apartheid until 1994.
The latest incident has sparked public anger in South Africa and beyond, bringing issues of racial tensions, gender violence and the continuing disputes over land between predominantly white commercial farmers and their Black neighbours into the limelight.
Prosecutors told the court that the farm owner and the farm supervisor—both white men—had planned to shoot any trespassers. Another accused, a 45-year-old Black farm worker, is also in custody for allegedly helping the two white men dump the bodies in the pigsty.
The husband of one of the slain victims who was with the women when they went to the farm survived the ordeal. He was shot once but managed to crawl away from the farm to call a doctor for help.
A recent report noted that the killing of two Black women by a white farm owner sheds light on South Africa’s lingering disparities in land ownership.
Source:TRT WORLD