[Video] The Priest Who Wrote About Al-Abbas ibn Ali (AS)

Shafaqna English- Watch the full documentary, “The Moon of The Hashemites” on Tasneem Institute.

“The Moon of the Hashemites” is a poignant documentary that delves into the life and enduring legacy of Al-Abbas ibn Ali, a revered figure in Islamic history known for his unwavering loyalty, courage, and sacrifice.

Through insightful commentary from esteemed scholars including Sayid Sami Al-Badri, Sayid Mohammed Rizvi, Sayid Baqir Al-Qazwini, and Shaykh Azhar Nasser, alongside perspectives from Father Christopher Clohessy, the film explores Al-Abbas’s profound impact on spirituality, justice, and resilience. With rich historical context and personal reflections, this documentary illuminates the timeless lessons of faith and devotion embodied by Al-Abbas ibn Ali.

