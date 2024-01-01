Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Moon Sighting”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is the proof of sighting the moon? Answer : The evidence could be one or more of the following:

1. You have sighted it yourself.

2. The testimony of two men of impeccable character, provided that you do not have any knowledge of instances that they may be wrong, and that you do not dispute their testimony.

3. The lapse of thirty days on the month of Sha’ban, thus reaching certitude that Sha’ban has come to an end and that Ramadhan shall commence.

4. When the news of the birth of the moon of Ramadhan becomes commonplace that you are sure of the sighting.

Question 1: I felt so humble and said to my father, “It is time I should fast the month of Ramadhan, and I shall start this year. However, what is the way to knowing that the month has started? Answer : You should be able to know that by sighting the new moon in your country or nearby countries that share the same horizon; in other words, if the crescent is sighted in one country, it should be seen in the other, were it not for natural barriers, such as clouds, mountainous terrain, and the like.

Question 2: If Ramadhan crescent is sighted in one city would it suffice the sighting in another city? Answer : Should the new moon be sighted in a city, it would suffice the sighting in another city, provided the two fall on the same horizon. That is, if the new moon was sighted in the first town, there would be a distinct possibility of sighting it in the second, barring any obstacles, such as clouds and high mountains .