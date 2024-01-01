English
International Shia News Agency
Arab News: Uptick in Sudan fighting likely to worsen humanitarian crisis

Shafaqna English- An uptick in fighting will aggravate an already dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan, more than anywhere else in the world.

After almost 18 months of war, fighting in Sudan is escalating as seasonal rains end with the army using intensified airstrikes and allied fighters to shore up its position ahead of a likely surge by the rival Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.

UN agencies have often been unable to deliver aid.
“There won’t be a decisive breakthrough,” said a senior Western diplomat in the region.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

