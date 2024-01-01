Study finds linkage between psychological distress and food allergy

Shafaqna English- Psychological distress in adults and caregivers about food allergy is widespread and unrecognized, finds Aston University-led research.

Scientists said that two thirds of adults and three quarters of caregivers experience psychological distress related to managing food allergies. The most commonly reported concern is an allergic reaction, which is particularly relevant in Anaphylaxis Awareness Week 2024

Researchers said too that only a fifth of those in the study reported accessing psychological support for food allergy. A new study co-led by a researcher at Aston University has shown that little support is available to those who are struggling.

The most commonly reported concern amongst adults with food allergies was anxiety about an allergic reaction, closely followed by general anxiety about living with a food allergy. Other common concerns included anxiety about avoiding unsafe foods and the loss of a normal life. Caregivers were fearful of trusting other people with their child and concerned that others wouldn’t recognise the seriousness of their child’s allergy. Sadness about the impact living with a food allergy has on their life was also common across groups, as was concern about bullying. The UK, Australia and Brazil had the highest percentages of participants reporting distress.

Source: aston university

