Scientists decode “key mutation in cancers”

Shafaqna English- A team of scientists found that RNA plays a significant role in how DNA is packaged and stored in your cells, via a gene known as TET2.

The most exciting part of this discovery to cancer researchers is that it gives them a whole new set of targets for drugs.

This pathway also appears to explain a long-standing puzzle about why so many cancers and other disorders involve TET2-related mutations — and suggests a set of new targets for treatments.

Researchers turned their attention to a gene called TET2. For a long time, we’ve known that when TET2 or TET2-related genes are mutated, all sorts of problems follow. These mutations occur in 10-60% of different human leukemia cases, and pop up in other types of cancers as well. The problem was that we didn’t know why — which significantly hampers the search for treatments.

Sources: chicago university

www.shafaqna.com