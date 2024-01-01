Daily consumption of coffee and “weight loss”

Shafaqna English- New research suggests that 6 milligrams of cafestol twice daily for 12 weeks might slightly reduce weight and body fat but not improve insulin sensitivity or glucose tolerance. Cafestol is a natural compound found in unfiltered coffee that may benefit certain aspects of metabolic health.

The novel findings suggest that 6 milligrams (mg) of cafestol twice daily for 12 weeks may lead to slight weight and body fat loss, but not significantly improve insulin sensitivity or glucose tolerance.

However, compared to the placebo, cafestol did reduce body weight, visceral fat, and a liver enzyme called gamma-glutamyl transferase by 2%, 5%, and 15%, respectively.

The researchers proposed that while the study showed mixed results, it still might help explain observed associations between coffee consumption and reduced type 2 diabetes risk.

Sources: medicalnewstoday

www.shafaqna.com