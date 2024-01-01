Nature: Revolutionized treatment for tumors

Shafaqna English- One woman and two men with severe autoimmune conditions have gone into remission after being treated with bioengineered and CRISPR-modified immune cells1.

According to Shafaqna quoting nature, the trial, led by Xu Huji, a rheumatologist at Naval Medical University in Shanghai, is the first to report results for autoimmune diseases. More than six months after receiving the treatment, the recipients remained in remission. Another two dozen individuals have received the donor-derived treatment and a slightly modified product, says Xu. The results have been largely positive.

CAR-T-cell therapy typically involves extracting immune cells known as T cells from the person being treated. The cells are embellished with CAR proteins that target B cells and are then re-infused into the person’s body.

Sources: nature

www.shafaqna.com