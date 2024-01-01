Study finds deadly heart attack or stroke by plaque buildup in arteries

Shafaqna English- The new study found that people with hidden plaque built up in the arteries – a condition called atherosclerosis – were much more likely to die during the 12-year study period than those whose arteries were clear.

Researchers tracked 5,700 people and, in a subgroup, found that an increase in plaque buildup raised that risk more, regardless of people’s risk factors or other health conditions.

as the new study shows, monitoring plaque buildup over time may help predict the risk of early death – above and beyond the usual risk factors.

The average age of people in the study was 69 years old, and people without symptoms of atherosclerosis were selected. Fuster said a companion study is already underway following younger people (ages 30 to 49 years old) that will build on the findings.

