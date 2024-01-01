English
AA: American Muslims feel ‘betrayed’ by Biden administration

Shafaqna English- American Arabs and Muslims, feel “betrayed” by the Biden-Harris administration as demands have not resulted in any concrete policy changes.

As many dynamics have shifted in the Middle East during the last year, the administration appears to be losing significant credibility with American Arabs and Muslims.

“We’re very frustrated and angry with this president who has put Israeli interests over humanitarian interests and over American interests, and also, he betrayed the trust that we have given him as a president,” Nihad Awad, head of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Anadolu.

