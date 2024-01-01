Report: Anti-Muslim abuse in UK at highest rate in more than a decade

Shafaqna English- A record number of anti-Muslim attacks and incidents of abuse have been reported in the UK since last year, a national monitoring group has said.

In exclusive figures shared with the Guardian, Tell Mama UK said it recorded 4,971 incidents of anti-Muslim hate between 7 October 2023 and 30 September 2024, the highest total in the past 14 years.

Tell Mama, a monitoring group that tracks complaints of anti-Muslim hate crimes, said 63% of the hate cases reported to it in the UK were abusive in nature while 27% involved threatening behaviour. The majority of the incidents took place in London, the north-west of England, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

Sources: Guardian

