UK Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market to Hit $137B by 2033

Shafaqna English- The UK halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching USD 137,390.9 million by 2033 with a 7.8% CAGR, as reported by FMI.

The rising demand for halal-certified products, driven by health-conscious consumers and a growing Muslim population, is a major factor.

Key growth drivers include consumer awareness, regulatory support, and innovative product offerings. Industry players are focusing on transparency, quality, and new product developments to capture market share.

