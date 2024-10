Shafaqna English- Bosnians headed to the polls Sunday to vote in eighth local elections since 1992 on Sunday.

A total of 143 mayors and 3,200 council members will be elected in the two entities in the country — the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBIH) and the Republika Srpska (RS) and the Brcko District, which has a special status.

Bosniak parties will participate in different alliances, while Serb and Croat parties will lean toward a single alliance or candidate.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

